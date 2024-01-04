Land bridge can improve Thailand’s competitiveness, energy security: PM

He said the proposed land bridge connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea could help ease the growing traffic in the Strait of Malacca, which is dealing with 60% of the world’s petrol transport by sea.

PM Srettha was responding to queries from opposition MPs during the parliamentary debate on Thursday on the government’s Budget Bill for fiscal 2024.

“Oil is a major commodity. If the Strait of Malacca gets congested, the transport of oil will have problems. So, the government came up with the land bridge project,” the prime minister said.

He said the land bridge can help expedite the exports of industrial goods produced in Thailand from factories invested in by foreign manufacturers.

The PM also said that the Strait of Malacca had seen frequent accidents due to congestion and container ships had to wait for a long time to pass the sea channel. With the increased volume of containers expected to pass through the strait in the next 10-15 years, congestion could be even worse.

Srettha, who doubles as finance minister, pointed out that due to Thailand’s neutrality, world superpowers like the US and China could both use the land bridge despite the conflicts between them.

“We propose this land bridge to connect the world. China and the US can use Thailand as their product delivery hub,” he said. “This is an important mega-project for the world.”

He also said that his government had heard the opinions of local residents, civil society, businesses, and the opposition regarding the mega-project.

