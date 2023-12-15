Thai PM invites Japan’s business leaders to invest in $28bn Land Bridge

The Thai premier was speaking at the “Thailand-Japan Investment Forum” organised by the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) in Tokyo.

The forum’s key draw is the Land Bridge mega project, which aims to construct deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong to link the Pacific and Indian Oceans, opening an alternative route for global trade to bypass the congested Malacca Straits.

Srettha highlighted Japan’s 136-year relationship with Thailand, applauding over 6,000 Japanese companies for investing in the kingdom and boosting its economic expansion, as well as some 80,000 expat Japanese members of Thai society.

He also showcased Thailand's commitment to sustainable growth through the BCG (Bio, Circular, Green) economy alongside digital advancements, AI, and research initiatives.

Japan’s new minister of economy, trade and industry, Ken Saito, underscored Thailand’s crucial role in building industrial supply chains, particularly for Japan’s automotive backbone.

Looking ahead to the 50th anniversary of Japan-ASEAN relations, Saito highlighted three areas of cooperation with the bloc:

– Future industries: Saito envisions Thailand, the “Detroit of ASEAN”, as a key manufacturing hub for electric, hydrogen, and ethanol vehicles, positioning the region for the global shift towards alternative fuels and countering competition from China and the US.

– Energy stability and carbon reduction: Sustainable development remains a core priority for both nations.

– Joint human resource development: Investing in skilled talent will fuel future economic growth.

Friday’s event marked the first major economic forum between Thailand and Japan since the COVID-19 pandemic, the BOI said.