Deep sea 'oarfish' discovered in Satun province

Oarfish and sunfish are assumed to appear in Thailand due to the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), an irregular oscillation of sea surface temperatures in which the western Indian Ocean becomes alternately warmer and then colder than the eastern part of the ocean.

"Oceans have strange phenomena over time, but if we have enough information, we can have an explanation for them," he said, adding that researchers had taken this oarfish for study.

Thon also urged people not to panic, saying it had nothing to do with an earthquake.