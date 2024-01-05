Officials warn of a decreasing avian population on National Bird Day

There are more than 1,000 bird species found in Thailand thanks to the kingdom’s rich biodiversity, the DNP said on its facebook page on Friday.

“However, the number of birds is rapidly decreasing due to hunting and deforestation. The latter has taken away significant areas of avian habitats in several parts of Thailand,” it wrote.

The DNP also posted a birthday card with a picture of birds and the title “Happy ‘Bird’ Day”.

National Bird Day is one of the many designated holidays related to birds in the United States with several adherents who celebrate through birdwatching, studying birds, and other bird-related activities. Bird adoption is a particularly important National Bird Day activity, while public awareness is raised regarding the threats to wild birds, as well as the plight of many captive birds.

National Bird Day is not officially marked in Thailand.