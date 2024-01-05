New bus terminal to eventually be built in Bang Sue: Suriya

That terminal building was only a temporary transportation home, he told a meeting held to discuss the draft of the fiscal year 2024 Budget Expenditure Act amounting to 3.48 trillion baht.

In the short term, improvements will be made at the terminal, Suriya said. The current state of the terminal was criticised last week on social media by Move Forward MP Suphanat Minchaiynunt, with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also weighing in to threaten a senior administrator responsible for the terminal.

For the long term, Suriya said, he had ordered that plans be prepared for a future development of public transportation services to connect all regions. It would converge at the Bangkok Apiwat Central Station, which is envisioned to become the nationwide transportation hub.

The hub would integrate high-speed trains connecting regions, long-distance trains linking various provinces, and the existing mass transit rail system, such as the Purple, Red, Blue, and Green lines.

This integration would also be particularly suitable for the development of the Transport Co Ltd’s bus terminal, he said.