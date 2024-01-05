Streptococcus suis cases on the rise, highest death toll in Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Ratchasima registered the highest death toll from the disease, which is spread by consuming or handling infected raw pork. The rise in cases has been attributed to consumption of raw or partially cooked pork, sausages and raw pig's blood salad. The Disease Control Department has warned against consuming raw pork products, including blood-related dishes. Pork should be bought from reliable sources and cooked at a temperature above 70°C for at least 10 minutes, it said.