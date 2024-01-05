Streptococcus suis cases on the rise, highest death toll in Nakhon Ratchasima
Thai health authorities say cases of Streptococcus suis are on the rise, with 137 infections and eight fatalities recorded in the past three weeks.
Nakhon Ratchasima registered the highest death toll from the disease, which is spread by consuming or handling infected raw pork. The rise in cases has been attributed to consumption of raw or partially cooked pork, sausages and raw pig's blood salad. The Disease Control Department has warned against consuming raw pork products, including blood-related dishes. Pork should be bought from reliable sources and cooked at a temperature above 70°C for at least 10 minutes, it said.
Those in direct contact with pigs or handling pork should wear protective gear and cover any wounds to prevent infection. Thailand registered 592 cases of Streptococcus suis and 32 fatalities last year. The most affected occupations were day labourers, farmers, and housewives. Dr Taweechai Visanuyothin, director of Disease Prevention and Control Office 9, said online platforms have popularised consumption of raw food, especially with alcohol, potentially increasing the risk of Streptococcus suis infection. The Disease Control Department can be contacted via its 1422 hotline.