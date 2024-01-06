Major astronomical events of the year for Thailand

A significant focus in 2024 is atmospheric science research that integrates astronomical knowledge to address national-level challenges, such as studying the origins of PM2.5 dust particles, the institute said.

"Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand" invites registrations for "Dark Sky Reserve Areas”. Places meeting specified criteria will be registered as dark sky conservation areas in Thailand, and receive support for media and equipment to organise astronomy activities, making them astronomical tourist attractions. Currently, 30 national parks, agencies, communities, and the private sector are registered as dark sky conservation areas, the institute said.

Thailand will begin construction this year of its 5th Regional Observatory for the Public: the Observatory in honour of His Majesty the King's 7th Cycle Birthday Anniversary in Phitsanulok province, the institute said.

"Astronomy" encompasses not only the study of celestial bodies but also various technologies and innovations that arise from the synthesis of knowledge across all branches. It involves the exploration, discovery, and unravelling of mysteries that persist in the narratives, and none of these would be possible without the crucial role played by "humans," or all of us, in this endeavour, the institute said.