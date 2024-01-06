Major astronomical events of the year for Thailand
The Micro Full Moon on February 24 (Makha Bucha Day) will be the first major astronomical event of 2024 visible in Thailand, the National Astronomical Research Institute (a public organization) said on Saturday.
The institute, which operates under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, has outlined the major celestial events of the year for stargazers.
Moon Eclipses Saturn:
▪ The first occurrence on July 25 from approximately 3.09 am to 4.27 am, visible throughout Thailand.
▪ The second occurrence was on October 15 at around 2.19 am to 3 am, visible only in upper Thailand.
Stars near the Moon:
February 8 - Mars, and Venus conjunct the moon.
March 8 - Mars, and Venus conjunct the moon.
April 6-7 - Mars, Saturn, and Venus conjunct the moon.
Planetary spectacle:
January 27 - Mercury conjuncts Mars.
February 23 - Venus conjuncts Mars.
March 22 - Venus conjuncts Saturn.
April 11 - Mars conjuncts Saturn.
August 14 - Mars conjuncts Jupiter.
Many nations are preparing to launch space probes, including missions to the moon, Mars, asteroids, and the moons of Jupiter, the institute said.
In 2024, significant "space exploration" missions include:
▪ Artemis II mission (Artemis 2) by NASA, planning to send humans back to the moon in November 2024.
▪ Europa Clipper spacecraft by NASA exploring Jupiter's moon Europa in October 2024.
▪ MMX (Martian Moons eXploration) spacecraft by JAXA exploring the Martian moon in September 2024.
▪ Hera spacecraft by ESA exploring asteroids Didymos-Dimorphos in October 2024.
Meanwhile, Thailand would be launching a new 13-metre diameter radio telescope for research in radio astronomy and geodesy in Chiang Mai and Songkhla provinces, the institute said. Additionally, there is the upcoming launch of the "NAPA" stargazing application created by Thai people, transforming mobile phones into digital star maps. Thailand is also planning to launch the NARIT Cube-1, a Thai-made CubeSat satellite, into space in 2024, the institute said. The country is collaborating with China on the "Chang'e 7" mission for moon exploration and introducing innovative technology like the "Thai-made telescope tracking base for celestial objects”.
A significant focus in 2024 is atmospheric science research that integrates astronomical knowledge to address national-level challenges, such as studying the origins of PM2.5 dust particles, the institute said.
"Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand" invites registrations for "Dark Sky Reserve Areas”. Places meeting specified criteria will be registered as dark sky conservation areas in Thailand, and receive support for media and equipment to organise astronomy activities, making them astronomical tourist attractions. Currently, 30 national parks, agencies, communities, and the private sector are registered as dark sky conservation areas, the institute said.
Thailand will begin construction this year of its 5th Regional Observatory for the Public: the Observatory in honour of His Majesty the King's 7th Cycle Birthday Anniversary in Phitsanulok province, the institute said.
"Astronomy" encompasses not only the study of celestial bodies but also various technologies and innovations that arise from the synthesis of knowledge across all branches. It involves the exploration, discovery, and unravelling of mysteries that persist in the narratives, and none of these would be possible without the crucial role played by "humans," or all of us, in this endeavour, the institute said.