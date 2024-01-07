Parts of Thailand starting to get warmer as winter enters final phase

The upper part of Thailand will gradually warm up by 1-3 degrees Celsius, while the lower southern region will experience heavy rainfall.

On Sunday, the four regions of the country will continue to experience cool to cold weather, with a high-pressure area or moderate cool air mass covering the upper northeastern region and the South China Sea. Meanwhile, the upper northern region will be affected by the western winds, covering the upper northern part.

This pattern will result in the upper northeastern region experiencing cool to cold weather in the morning. The northern, central, upper eastern, and upper southern regions will experience cool weather in the morning. The mountainous areas in the northern region will experience cold weather, with temperatures ranging from 7-11 degrees Celsius. Temperatures on the mountain peaks in the upper eastern region will range from 11-14 degrees Celsius.

Residents in the lower southern region are advised to be cautious of dangers due to heavy rainfall, accumulation of rainwater that may cause sudden floods, and mountain runoffs, especially in hilly areas, near flowing waterways, and low-lying areas.

Wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are moderate, with about two-metre high waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand and 1-2 metre-high waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand, or higher in thunderstorm areas. The Andaman Sea will have waves about a metre high, or higher in areas with thunderstorms, the department said.