Prime Minister to announce plan for digital wallet loan this week

The opinion is in line with the government's proposal, and there are no legal obstacles to the plan, though this should not be done through legislation of a bill.

The Prime Minister said he will hold a press conference to announce the details of the plan in the next two days. He will also discuss the plan with the Council of State to get their feedback on the implementation process.

The plan to distribute digital wallets has been controversial, with some critics arguing that it is not effective and will not stimulate the Thai economy significantly as intended. However, the government has defended the plan, saying that it is necessary to help people who are struggling financially.