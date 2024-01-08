PM hosts event to launch expanded 30-baht healthcare scheme
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Paetongtarn Shinawatra jointly launched the expanded 30-baht healthcare scheme yesterday (January 7) in the northeastern province of Roi Et.
The expanded scheme allows healthcare cardholders to receive medical care at any hospital within their province of residence, unlike the original scheme which limits the provision of medical care to only the hospital designated for the particular healthcare cardholder.
The PM chaired the kickoff event for the “30-baht, healthcare everywhere, single ID card” initiative, accompanied by Paetongtarn, vice chair of the National Health System Development Board and leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Somsak Thepsuthin, Deputy Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Prasert Chanthawongthong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and Dr Chonnan Srikaew, Minister of Public Health and ministry officials. Professional representatives, local leaders, representatives from the elderly association, and about 10,000 citizens also attended the event.
Paetongtarn noted that Thailand has been implementing the 30 baht healthcare policy since 2001, providing a fundamental right for Thai citizens to access health services when ill and promoting disease prevention. This policy has been consistently implemented, relieving the public's concerns about healthcare expenses.
The “healthcare everywhere, single ID card” policy utilises digital technology, allowing Thais to conveniently access services rapidly with a single identification card at both public and private hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and nearby pharmacies. It is believed that this policy will promote healthcare for all Thais, improve disease prevention, and ensure medical treatment and recovery, thus reducing disparities and enhancing access to public healthcare services.
Paetongtarn also mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Srettha and the National Health System Development Board, there is a strong commitment to sustainably develop the country's public healthcare system.
The 30 baht healthcare policy, in place for more than two decades, continues to evolve towards. This initiative helps reduce healthcare disparities, enabling all Thais to have better health and a better quality of life in a fair and sustainable manner, according to Paetongtarn.