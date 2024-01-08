PM hosts event to launch expanded 30-baht healthcare scheme

The expanded scheme allows healthcare cardholders to receive medical care at any hospital within their province of residence, unlike the original scheme which limits the provision of medical care to only the hospital designated for the particular healthcare cardholder.

The PM chaired the kickoff event for the “30-baht, healthcare everywhere, single ID card” initiative, accompanied by Paetongtarn, vice chair of the National Health System Development Board and leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Somsak Thepsuthin, Deputy Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Prasert Chanthawongthong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and Dr Chonnan Srikaew, Minister of Public Health and ministry officials. Professional representatives, local leaders, representatives from the elderly association, and about 10,000 citizens also attended the event.

Paetongtarn noted that Thailand has been implementing the 30 baht healthcare policy since 2001, providing a fundamental right for Thai citizens to access health services when ill and promoting disease prevention. This policy has been consistently implemented, relieving the public's concerns about healthcare expenses.