Grab Takes Part in 'Easy E-Receipt' Tax Refund Scheme
Grab Thailand participates in the government’s tax refund scheme, “Easy E-Receipt,” by launching the ‘GrabMart Easy E-Receipt campaign in collaboration with leading retailers as well as small and medium merchant partners nationwide.
The campaign aims to stimulate domestic spending at the beginning of the year by helping shoppers obtain electronic tax invoices and receipts from the Grab app, enabling tax deductions of up to THB 50,000. As part of the campaign, Grab also offers discounts of up to 30% for GrabMart users at participating stores throughout the period from January 8 to February 15, 2024.
Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Senior Director - Commercial and Marketing at Grab Thailand, states, “In response to the Ministry of Finance’s announcement on the ‘Easy E-Receipt’ programme aimed at stimulating the domestic economy in early 2024, with a projected circulating fund within the national economy of more than THB 70 billion1, Grab as a platform operator is delighted to be part of such initiative.
We are launching the ‘GrabMart Easy E-Receipt’ campaign to facilitate consumers with tax deduction opportunities when purchasing a diverse range of consumer products available on GrabMart.
With more than 80,000 SKUs of products to choose from, we have forged strategic collaborations with key partners, including renowned retail operators and leading brands such as Tops, Gourmet Market, OfficeMate, B2S, Matsumoto Kiyoshi, Marks & Spencer, Beautrium, as well as various merchant-partners nationwide.”
“This campaign offers threefold benefits to GrabMart users who purchase from participating stores between January 8 to February 15.
Firstly, they will receive a tax deduction privilege of up to THB 50,0002. Secondly, new users can enjoy a discount of up to 30% (up to THB 500) by simply entering the code EASY30 with a minimum purchase of THB 1,200. Lastly, users will receive an additional discount of 10% (up to THB 150) on their next GrabMart order by entering the code EASY10 when purchasing with a minimum of THB 800,” added Chantsuda.
Here are the instructions for GrabMart users who wish to request an e-receipt:
1. Go to the homepage of the Grab application and choose ‘GrabMart.’
2. Click on the “Easy E-Receipt” icon and select your preferred participating shop.
3. Add your desired items to the basket.
4. Opt to include ‘Tax invoice (e-Tax)’ in the shopping cart, then fill in complete taxpayer information and enter your email address to receive a full tax invoice. Please ensure the accuracy of the provided information.
5. Enter the promotional code if available.
6. Click ‘Place order’ to confirm your purchase.
7. A full tax invoice will be sent to the customer’s entered email address.
For more details, please visit https://www.grab.com/th/blog/grabmart-easy-e-receipt.