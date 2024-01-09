Grab Takes Part in 'Easy E-Receipt' Tax Refund Scheme

The campaign aims to stimulate domestic spending at the beginning of the year by helping shoppers obtain electronic tax invoices and receipts from the Grab app, enabling tax deductions of up to THB 50,000. As part of the campaign, Grab also offers discounts of up to 30% for GrabMart users at participating stores throughout the period from January 8 to February 15, 2024.

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Senior Director - Commercial and Marketing at Grab Thailand, states, “In response to the Ministry of Finance’s announcement on the ‘Easy E-Receipt’ programme aimed at stimulating the domestic economy in early 2024, with a projected circulating fund within the national economy of more than THB 70 billion1, Grab as a platform operator is delighted to be part of such initiative.

We are launching the ‘GrabMart Easy E-Receipt’ campaign to facilitate consumers with tax deduction opportunities when purchasing a diverse range of consumer products available on GrabMart.

With more than 80,000 SKUs of products to choose from, we have forged strategic collaborations with key partners, including renowned retail operators and leading brands such as Tops, Gourmet Market, OfficeMate, B2S, Matsumoto Kiyoshi, Marks & Spencer, Beautrium, as well as various merchant-partners nationwide.”

“This campaign offers threefold benefits to GrabMart users who purchase from participating stores between January 8 to February 15.