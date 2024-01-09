Uthenthawai engineering faculty closes for 3 days after MBK fistfight

Assoc Prof Thongpoon Thasiphet, dean of the faculty, issued an order instructing lecturers to cancel classes from Tuesday to Thursday. The order specified that students were prohibited from entering the faculty during the three days.

The decision was prompted by “an untoward incident in front of the MBK Centre shopping mall” on Monday evening.

At about 6pm on Monday, some 80 students from Uthenthawai and the Pathumwan Institute of Technology (PIT) engaged in fist fights on the BTS skywalk outside MBK Centre, causing panic among shoppers.