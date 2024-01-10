Gastrodiplomacy gets a boost as PM backs ‘SELECT’ certification

This certification symbol guarantees the quality of Thai foods both domestically and internationally, Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said yesterday.

Chai added that the PM has consistently supported Thailand's soft power policies. As one prominent aspect of the country’s soft power is its renowned cuisine, efforts have been made to elevate culinary diplomacy.

Chai noted that the government continuously promotes Thai culinary culture for public relations purposes, creating a global appreciation for Thai cuisine through “gastrodiplomacy”. The efforts are paying off too, as thanks to the Global Thai Restaurant Company initiative, the number of Thai restaurants abroad is well over 15,000 and increasing all the time, Thai cuisine has become very popular all over the world, often ranking among the top choices in global food rankings, such as the Tasteatlas Awards 2023/2024, where five Thai dishes, including 'Pad Krapow' (stir-fried holy basil), Khao Soy (northern style yellow curry noodles), Massaman (meat curry), Tom Kha Gai (chicken coconut soup), and spicy green curry, ranked among the top 100 dishes globally among 10,927 entries.