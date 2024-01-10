Gastrodiplomacy gets a boost as PM backs ‘SELECT’ certification
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin supports the promotion of Thai soft power in the food sector and is keen to boost the popularity of Thai cuisine through the Thai SELECT symbol,
This certification symbol guarantees the quality of Thai foods both domestically and internationally, Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said yesterday.
Chai added that the PM has consistently supported Thailand's soft power policies. As one prominent aspect of the country’s soft power is its renowned cuisine, efforts have been made to elevate culinary diplomacy.
Chai noted that the government continuously promotes Thai culinary culture for public relations purposes, creating a global appreciation for Thai cuisine through “gastrodiplomacy”. The efforts are paying off too, as thanks to the Global Thai Restaurant Company initiative, the number of Thai restaurants abroad is well over 15,000 and increasing all the time, Thai cuisine has become very popular all over the world, often ranking among the top choices in global food rankings, such as the Tasteatlas Awards 2023/2024, where five Thai dishes, including 'Pad Krapow' (stir-fried holy basil), Khao Soy (northern style yellow curry noodles), Massaman (meat curry), Tom Kha Gai (chicken coconut soup), and spicy green curry, ranked among the top 100 dishes globally among 10,927 entries.
Additionally, the Commerce Ministry has put in place policies to ensure Thai restaurants abroad receive the Thai SELECT symbol. This symbol is awarded to Thai restaurants and pre-packaged Thai food products that offer authentic Thai flavours, guaranteeing quality for both Thai restaurants abroad and at home. According to the Department of International Trade Promotion, there are currently 17,478 Thai restaurants worldwide, with the US having the highest number at 6,850 or 39% as of October 2023. Moreover, there are 1,377 Thai SELECT restaurants across 70 countries.
"The Prime Minister supports the promotion of Thai cuisine, rich with flavors and nutritional benefits derived from its ingredients, creatively enhancing the heritage of valuable culture and making it a crucial soft power recognised globally," Chai commented.