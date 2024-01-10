A bounty of activities to amuse the kids on National Children’s Day

Museum Siam

PLAYEUM = PLAY+MUSEUM CHILDREN

Time: January 13-14

Highlights: Thai traditional children’s games, join art workshops, enjoy music and performances from children and youth, and creative activities within the family. Or you can bring toys to pass on to the children through the Baan Nokkamin Foundation or children who come to attend the event.

Note: On January 13, Museum Siam opens with free admission.

On January 14, normal service fees apply. Children under 15 get free admission.

Suan Pakkad Palace

Highlights: Bring children for a palace tour with the curator. Come listen to stories told through “cool” things inside the Palace Museum. Activities include colouring cute antique postcards or playing games to take home a souvenir.

Children under 15 have free admission all day.

Siriraj Bhimukhsthan Museum (railway terminal)

Time: 09.00 am - 03.00 pm

Concept: Little inventor conquers the Museum

Highlights: Activities including painting, soap-making, creating cooling fans, clock-tower piggy bank. , painting base, body soap-making base, cooling fans-making base. Meet for activities in front of the stage. Within the event, snacks and drinks will be available starting at 11.00 am

Bangkok Planetarium

Time: at 8.30 am distribution and sale of reserved seat tickets begins

Concept: “Kids Dee Kid’s Day Star Party”. Enjoy the Science Centre for its 60th anniversary, taking children on a space journey.

Highlights: The planetarium show offers 14 sessions, each lasting 30 minutes. The sessions focus on stargazing without the movies. Apart from observing the stars, participants can also enjoy various activities such as the Laser Maze Challenge, Balancing Game, Moon to Mars Exploration, Tic Tac Toe, Slow Roll (rolling without rushing), Zodiac Dart Game, Space Hoop Toss, The Solar System, Scientific and Space-themed Vocabulary Game, To the Moon Adventure, and the Mystery Box Challenge, among others.

Children (under 18 years) enjoy free admission (Please reserve your seat by obtaining a ticket). The adult ticket price is 50 baht.

Learning Centre, Bank of Thailand

Time: 8.00 am - 3.45 pm

Concept: "Fin.Land GREEN SAVING ... for the World"

Highlights: Special talent competition and a contest for outfits made from recycled materials. Enjoy delicious food at the event and stand a chance to win exciting prizes to take home.

Chaloem Phrakiat Agricultural Museum (Pathum Thani)

National Children’s Day King’s Seed

Time: 8.00 am - 3.00 pm

Highlights: Walking rally in an agricultural way, exploring more than 20 learning opportunities such as water pumping bicycles, growing vegetables to take home, connecting a solar cell circuit, hunting for seeds, little kids paying at the market and many other activities with a chance to win big prizes every hour.

Meet the tiny company president of more than 40 shops in the milk tooth market. Enjoy a wide variety of food and drinks. Check out and perhaps buy healthy produce from more than 100 shops in the Agricultural Museum network.

Chulachomklao Fort, Bangkok Naval Base (Samut Prakan)

Time: 7.00 am - 1.00 pm

Highlights: A Navy parade, military equipment with guest celebrity Aum Atichart, and many activities such as the honour guard display and musical performance from the navy orchestra at 9.30 am, the Crouching Tiger gun display at 10.30 am, and games playing with prizes.

Royal Thai Air Force

Royal Thai Air Force Small Airport (Thung Si Kan)

Highlights: Viewing the array of military weapons, equipment, and aircraft from the Air Force, along with a plethora of exciting gifts.