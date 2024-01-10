OAG reply on Chinese submarine deal says virtually nothing: Defence Minister

The Defence Ministry had called on the OAG to ask if the contract with the Chinese shipbuilder should be amended now that it has confirmed that the submarine cannot be fitted with a German diesel engine.

Sutin said that though he has not seen the response personally, he has learned that it is a generic reply without clear or specific guidelines on what to do next.

“It’s like the Council of State’s response to the government’s question on whether it can enact a bill to borrow 500 billion baht to finance the digital wallet scheme,” he said.