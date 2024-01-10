Sutin visits Samut Prakan to look into leasing state land to low-income people

Sutin told reporters that the 3,918 rai (626.88 hectares) plot in question belongs to the Treasury Department, but it had allowed the Royal Thai Navy to use it. However, since the navy has no need for the land, it has decided to rent it out cheaply to low-income families.

Sutin was speaking to local residents at a gathering in the municipality stadium in Samut Prakan’s Phra Samut Chedi district. He was welcomed by deputy navy commander-in-chief Admiral Suwin Jaengyodsuk and deputy governor Sujin Wajakit.

The deputy navy chief chairs a committee in charge of preparing the land to rent out cheaply.