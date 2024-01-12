New GISTDA app warns of hot spots to reduce wildfire risks

The app uses data from satellites to detect hot spots in real time. It can then send alerts to users, such as government agencies, volunteer groups, and members of the public. The app has been designed to enhance surveillance efficiency across all sectors and keep track of the situation day by day.

Forest fires in Thailand and neighbouring countries traditionally peak in the latter months of the year and the beginning of the new year. In 2023, a total of 109,035 hotspots in 17 northern provinces were detected by the VIIRS satellite system between January and May. Chiang Mai had 13,094 hotspots, Nan 11,632, Mae Hong Son 11,522, Tak 10,337, Chiang Rai 10,129, Lampang 7,898, and Phetchabun with 6,205.

VIIRS satellite data has identified 647 hotspots in the first 10 days of this month January in the northern provinces, a 0.59% decrease compared to the same period of last year, according to Siam Lawawirojwong, GISTDA spokesperson and director of the Office of Geo-Informatics Applications and Management.

The analysis is carried out using a geoinformatics system to generate models, incorporating daily accumulated hotspots over the past 10 years, historical wildfire areas, weekly moisture difference index, current-year agricultural land-use fire benefits, weather information like temperature and rainfall, recent hotspot and wildfire areas, and phenomena like El Niño. The forecast suggests that this year’s situation is expected to be similar to the previous year.