New GISTDA app warns of hot spots to reduce wildfire risks
The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) has developed an app to warn of hot spots and reduce the risk of wildfires.
The app uses data from satellites to detect hot spots in real time. It can then send alerts to users, such as government agencies, volunteer groups, and members of the public. The app has been designed to enhance surveillance efficiency across all sectors and keep track of the situation day by day.
Forest fires in Thailand and neighbouring countries traditionally peak in the latter months of the year and the beginning of the new year. In 2023, a total of 109,035 hotspots in 17 northern provinces were detected by the VIIRS satellite system between January and May. Chiang Mai had 13,094 hotspots, Nan 11,632, Mae Hong Son 11,522, Tak 10,337, Chiang Rai 10,129, Lampang 7,898, and Phetchabun with 6,205.
VIIRS satellite data has identified 647 hotspots in the first 10 days of this month January in the northern provinces, a 0.59% decrease compared to the same period of last year, according to Siam Lawawirojwong, GISTDA spokesperson and director of the Office of Geo-Informatics Applications and Management.
The analysis is carried out using a geoinformatics system to generate models, incorporating daily accumulated hotspots over the past 10 years, historical wildfire areas, weekly moisture difference index, current-year agricultural land-use fire benefits, weather information like temperature and rainfall, recent hotspot and wildfire areas, and phenomena like El Niño. The forecast suggests that this year’s situation is expected to be similar to the previous year.
Crucially, collaboration among relevant agencies, volunteer groups,and local residents is emphasised to prevent and manage high-risk areas prone to forest fires.
The GISTDA is continuing to develop its application called FAIPA, “Forest Fire” in English, to notify hotspots at the sub-district, district, and provincial levels, using real-time or near real-time satellite data for primary users, including agencies like the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, volunteer groups, and local residents. The application provides nationwide hotspot data, including those in ASEAN countries, and allows users to view historical data around the clock.
The app is available for free on both Android and iOS devices. It can be used to view hot spots across Thailand, as well as in other countries in Southeast Asia. The app also provides information on the location and size of hot spots, as well as the weather conditions in the area.
GISTDA believes that the app will help to improve the early detection and response to wildfires. It also aims to raise awareness of the dangers of wildfires and the importance of fire prevention.