Israeli embassy launches tuk-tuk campaign demanding release of hostages

The envoy noted that Sunday, January 14, marks the 100th day since they were abducted, “after an inhumane attack by Hamas terrorists against Israel on October 7”.

She also said that the international community “must do everything to bring them all home today”.

On October 7, Hamas militants fired hundreds of rockets and sent thousands of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip, in a surprise attack that left more than 1,100 Israelis dead. Israel responded by bombing Gaza and sending combat troops into the territory, leaving more than 23,000 people dead and 59,000 others wounded.

An estimated 240 people were taken hostage by Hamas militants, but 105 were later released during a six-day ceasefire in November. More than 130 are still being held by the militants in Gaza, including eight Thai nationals.

Ambassador Sagiv told the media on Friday that among the estimated 135 hostages being held by the militants in Gaza were 17 women, 10 youngsters, and two infants.

She said that hostages who were released had described their ordeal, saying on some days they had only a slice of bread to eat, with no medicines or medical equipment.

The envoy also said that some hostages were reportedly held “like animals”, adding that some female hostages were raped.

“Why did the world allow them to be held hostage for 100 days already? It’s 100 days in the hands of monsters. We call on the international community to tell Hamas to free all the [remaining] hostages now and bring them home,” the Israeli ambassador said.

“We have no more time. This moment they are hostages, the next moment they may die,” she added.



