Pilot killed, passenger injured as twin-seater aircraft crashes in Chonburi
A light aircraft carrying two foreigners crashed into a rice field in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province on Saturday.
The pilot was killed in the crash and the passenger suffered serious injuries, according to the Facebook page, Pattaya Message.
The accident occurred at around 8.30am near Huai Yai Temple.
The pilot of the two-seater aircraft was identified as 50-year-old Austrian national Stefan Molnar. The injured passenger was identified as German national Christian Leonardo Schuf, 51. He suffered serious injuries to his both legs and was rushed to hospital.
Relevant authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.
Initial investigation found that the plane had left the Eastern Airport for light aircraft in Pattaya, which is located just about 10 kilometres from the crash site.
Witnesses said the white plane appeared to lose control when it hit a large tree before crashing to the ground.
Sommit Ketjae, who was raising cows near the crash site, said that he heard a loud explosion and a large box fell from the sky. The aircraft hit a large tamarind tree before crashing to the ground.
Upon closer inspection, he saw two men inside who required urgent medical assistance, so he called authorities.
Another witness said the pilot seemed to be attempting an emergency landing on the field but lost control before hitting the tree.
The plane was badly damaged in the crash. Its wing was found on the tree and many broken parts were scattered on the ground.