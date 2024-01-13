Pilot killed, passenger injured as twin-seater aircraft crashes in Chonburi

The pilot was killed in the crash and the passenger suffered serious injuries, according to the Facebook page, Pattaya Message.

The accident occurred at around 8.30am near Huai Yai Temple.

The pilot of the two-seater aircraft was identified as 50-year-old Austrian national Stefan Molnar. The injured passenger was identified as German national Christian Leonardo Schuf, 51. He suffered serious injuries to his both legs and was rushed to hospital.

Relevant authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

Initial investigation found that the plane had left the Eastern Airport for light aircraft in Pattaya, which is located just about 10 kilometres from the crash site.