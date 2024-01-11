‘Boundless Imagination’ coin collection launched to mark Children's Day
Coin enthusiasts can now add a unique item to their collection with the recent release of a special coin set commemorating Thai Children's Day.
The Thai Treasury Department has introduced a coin collection under the theme "Boundless Imagination”.
Priced at 20 baht, the item features the image of three children— a girl and two boys— engaging in imaginative play as pirates, using everyday household items.
The department said that the picture underscores the boundless imagination of children, particularly evident when they play with their friends, adding that children are the future of the nation.
The back of the coin shows the Children's Day motto of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, which is, “broaden horizons, think creatively, respect diversity and jointly build a democratic society”.
Those interested can buy the coin at the souvenir shop at the Treasury Department from January 13 onwards.
In Thailand, Children's Day is observed on the second Saturday of January, which this year falls on January 13, with children-friendly activities held by cultural institutions and non-profit organisations.