Cybercriminals could use AI, Anti Fake News Centre warns public
People should be cautious in believing online information, as criminals could use artificial intelligence (AI) to trick them, the Anti Fake News Centre of the Digital Economy and Society Ministry warned on Sunday.
Citing the Royal Thai Police, the centre said AI was playing an important role in people's daily lives, so criminals could use these innovations to deceive others.
Here are some criminal actions using AI, according to the centre:
▪︎ Disguising themselves by using fake photos and videos to deceive people
▪︎ Creating fake pornographic clips to damage people's reputation or seek benefits
▪︎ Using voices of famous persons or victims' acquaintances to engage in fraudulent actions
▪︎ Creating fake news to cause panic or misunderstanding among people
The centre also asked people to strictly adhere to the principle of "do not believe, do not be in a rush, and do not make transactions", so they could cope with risks from cybercrimes.
Anyone affected by online frauds can file complaints on the Royal Thai Police's website www.thaipoliceonline.go.th, or contact the cyber police's hotline on 1441 anytime.