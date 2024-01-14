Banharn’s daughter denies ex-PM’s brainchild aquarium suffering from neglect

She said the Nemo and a shark mascot were already very old, which the aquarium should not have put on display. A day after the clip was posted on January 11, the two mascots were immediately removed.

She said the water was still clear in every glass display of fishes and the landscape of the place was also well maintained.

Kanchana said she was a close observer of Bueng Chawak as she liked to visit animals in the zoo section very often.

“I would like to extend my moral support to all staff of Bueng Chakwak – for the aquarium zone, zoo zone, native vegetable garden zone and resort zone – in line with dad Banharn’s wish to have an educational sight-seeing place for general people with low entry fee,” Kanchana said.

Bueng Chawak Aquarium was the brainchild of former prime minister Banharn Silpa-archa, as part of a grand project to commemorate the 50th anniversary of King Rama IX’s reign. Construction began in July 1996.

Entry fee for adults to enter the crocodile and freshwater aquarium is 30 baht and 10 baht for children.

Adults and children are charged 150 baht and 50 baht respectively for entering the sea and shark aquarium. The prices go up to 200 baht for foreign adults and 100 for foreign children.