Nakhon Pathom temple hosts ceremony to celebrate ‘Kumarn Thong’
For the first time, Children's Day For Kumarn, or little guardian angels, is a celebration of all living children and their invisible but angelic peers. was held in parallel with the more conventional Children’s Day on Saturday at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province.
The 120-year-old Buddhist temple known as Wat Sam Ngarm is behind the origins of the modern-day Kumarn Thong legend and the much-sought-after statues created and blessed by late highly-revered monks Luang Phor Teh and his mentoree Luang Poo Yaem.
The activities, conceived by Miracle of Buddhism, included a contest for kids dressed in Kumarn Thong costumes, and a Chinese banquet for Kumarn where all resident little guardian angels were welcome to enjoy the feast.
There was also a holy ceremony where avid Kumarn worshippers or owners of rare and expensive statues submitted their items for blessing by a group of 11 senior monks from many provinces, including would-be abbot Phra Palad Anuchit Anchito.
Well-known comedienne Sudarat "Tukky" Bootprom and singer Phimmara Charoenpukdi, aka Namwan Sasa, attended the event. Tukky is known to have a keen interest in Kumarn statues and brought those she owns to the blessing ceremony.
Children's Day is a national event in Thailand inaugurated in 1955 on the first Monday of October. Since 1964, it has been marked on the second Saturday of every January. This year's event took place on January 13.
Miracle of Buddhism is founded and operated by Wishing Crystal Entertainment Co Ltd, a start-up emphasising the promotion of key Buddhist precepts through the exercising of magical or superhuman powers for teaching purposes.