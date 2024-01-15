Nakhon Pathom temple hosts ceremony to celebrate ‘Kumarn Thong’

The 120-year-old Buddhist temple known as Wat Sam Ngarm is behind the origins of the modern-day Kumarn Thong legend and the much-sought-after statues created and blessed by late highly-revered monks Luang Phor Teh and his mentoree Luang Poo Yaem.

The activities, conceived by Miracle of Buddhism, included a contest for kids dressed in Kumarn Thong costumes, and a Chinese banquet for Kumarn where all resident little guardian angels were welcome to enjoy the feast.

There was also a holy ceremony where avid Kumarn worshippers or owners of rare and expensive statues submitted their items for blessing by a group of 11 senior monks from many provinces, including would-be abbot Phra Palad Anuchit Anchito.