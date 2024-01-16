ARTSTORY shines spotlight on special needs children’s creativity

The art was exhibited at a media event in Bangkok’s Siam Paragon on January 12.

Organised by ARTSTORY, a project under the Autistic Thai Foundation, this initiative utilises art for therapy and vocational training for children with autism.

Meet Chanakorn “Alex” Phukasap, a young artist who has embarked on a profound journey of self-discovery –navigating a world of imagination before transitioning into an online writer and digital art creator.

His artistic expression extends to the design of unique fabric patterns, acting as a bridge between the realms of imagination and reality.

Collaborating with seven other gifted special needs children, Alex transforms their drawings into practical, tangible products, ranging from glasses to clothing and bags.