ARTSTORY shines spotlight on special needs children’s creativity
In a groundbreaking celebration of creativity and resilience, the “ARTSTORY EVENT and ‘ALEX & THE GANG’ SHOWCASE” offered a glimpse into the extraordinary talents of special needs children.
The art was exhibited at a media event in Bangkok’s Siam Paragon on January 12.
Organised by ARTSTORY, a project under the Autistic Thai Foundation, this initiative utilises art for therapy and vocational training for children with autism.
Meet Chanakorn “Alex” Phukasap, a young artist who has embarked on a profound journey of self-discovery –navigating a world of imagination before transitioning into an online writer and digital art creator.
His artistic expression extends to the design of unique fabric patterns, acting as a bridge between the realms of imagination and reality.
Collaborating with seven other gifted special needs children, Alex transforms their drawings into practical, tangible products, ranging from glasses to clothing and bags.
“ARTSTORY extends the vision of the Thai Autism Foundation’s art therapy classes. Using the power of art, we aim to develop the potential of autistic children, equipping them with essential life skills for societal integration and self-reliance,” said Warat Chantayanon, CEO of ARTSTORY.
Inspired by his brother who was born with autism, Warat founded ARTSTORY to motivate special needs children to transform their artwork into intricate patterns featured on various products. Many creations by Alex and his friends have already been chosen as gift items by several companies, including the Government Savings Bank (GSB) and Duckhams Energy.
The ARTSTORY EVENT and ‘ALEX & THE GANG’ SHOWCASE marks a significant stride towards recognising the remarkable abilities of these special children, putting them on par with professional artists.
“I am grateful to all who supported this event. Even with autism, I’ve found my passion. To those facing similar challenges, don’t be afraid or ashamed. You can do it and I can do it. Never give up,” Alex said in an expression of gratitude.
Prof Dr Ronnachai Kongsakon, director of BMHH (Bangkok Mental Health Hospital), said the developmental challenges encompassed by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) include problems with social interaction, language and repetitive behaviour.
In Thailand, where the prevalence of autism stands at six individuals per 1,000, or potentially impacting over 300,000 children nationwide, Dr Ronnachai underscores the importance of openness and acceptance among carers, parents and educators. He said recognising and nurturing a child’s unique strengths, particularly in art, can contribute to overall development, learning, and concentration.
Effective treatment for ASD involves a comprehensive approach tailored to specific symptoms, including home-based, school-based, and hospital-based interventions. Developmental stimulation, behaviour promotion, and fostering independence are central to this approach.
Sopee Chaweewan, Alex's mother and PR agency owner, shares an intimate perspective. Alex, with his storytelling talent, had not just become a source of comfort for his sister but had ventured into online novel writing.
“I realised this when they began receiving money for the stories they wrote. Later, when the novels required some illustrations, Alex began drawing,” she said.
Sopee also encourages families to work towards providing a safe environment for all children, calling on parents of special needs children to “not be embarrassed if your child has autism. In some families, they believe it is due to karma, but it’s not. Your child has special gifts, and they need special care that you must provide”.