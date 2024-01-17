Pop icon Bruno Mars to perform in Bangkok in March
Bruno Mars will be returning to Thailand for his first concert in six years. The concert, titled "Bruno Mars Live in Bangkok," will be held on Saturday, March 30 at Rajamangala Stadium.
The concert will feature a wide range of his hits including "Uptown Funk", "Just the Way You Are", "Nothin' on You", "Finesse", "Leave The Door Open", and "24K Magic".
Tickets go on sale at 10am on January 25 for Live Nation Tero members and on January 26 also at 10am for the general public.
VIP Gold tickets are priced at 11,000 baht, VIP Silver tickets range from 5,500 baht to 9,000 baht while standing tickets will set fans back from 2,000 baht to 5,000 baht.
Tickets can be purchased online through Live Nation Tero's website (www.livenationtero.co.th), or at any Thai Tickets Major outlet.