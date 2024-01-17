Embark on romantic journeys with SRT’s ‘Season of Love’ getaways

Ekarat Sriarayanphong, SRT’s Public Relations chief, unveiled the limited-seat offerings on Tuesday.

The romantic journeys on offer are:

• A one-day trip to Chachoengsao on February 3 and 4. Tickets go for 1,499 baht per person.

• A two-day, one-night trip to Kanchanaburi on February 10-11. Tickets at 3,999 baht per person.

• A one-day trip to Lopburi on February 17 and 18 at 1,499 baht per person.

• A one-day trip to Phetchaburi on February 24 and 25. Tickets are priced at 1,499 baht per person.

Passengers will travel in air-conditioned comfort and will be served delicious meals while they enjoy the scenic views and explore famous attractions, Ekarat said.

To secure tickets, travellers can use SRT’s D-Ticket application or visit ticket booths at train stations nationwide. Call the 1690 hotline for more information.

What are KIHA trains?

In early 2022, Japan’s Hokkaido Railway Company donated 17 second-hand KIHA 183 passenger train carriages to SRT, who covered the shipment cost of 42.5 million baht.

The trains were refurbished at SRT’s maintenance and repair centre to run on selected tourism routes.

With a maximum speed of 110kmph, the trains were developed specially to withstand the harsh, snowy winters in northern Japan. The driver's cab of KIHA 183 is elevated for better visibility during snowfall.

Its locomotive features an iconic “slant nose” designed to keep snow out of the front of the train while on the move.