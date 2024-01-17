Businesswoman Nuntiya Intralib talks about Thailand’s most delicious event
She is smart, savvy, business-minded and has a bubbly yet humble personality that wins her many admirers. Nuntiya Intralib was excited to share her story with us as the Bangkok Chef Charity 2024 draws near.
Known to friends and family by her nickname Jeab, Jivanand’s managing director, has taken the upcoming 11th edition firmly under her wings.
Asked whether she could credit her female superpowers to bring together more than 300 people from the hospitality and business sectors to work as a team, she grinned and said: “It’s woman power and a strong intention to give back to society”.
“The challenge is how to make the involved parties work together in harmony,” Jeab continued.
A serious businesswoman, she makes sure that everything meets her criteria and says that for the sake of credibility and respect, she must talk to all parties in person.
The concept was conceived more than 10 years ago during a trip to Omkoi, the southwesternmost district of Chiang Mai province. A respected figure in the food business, she went to this largely rural area with the intention of bringing good food to the children living in the mountains crafted by chefs from Thailand’s top hotels.
Her aim was to give the children something different by having them feast on what she described as “foreign objects”.
“Hamburgers! After the lunchbox was opened, the children cried and asked for rice immediately!” Jeab recalls with a laugh.
“From that moment, I realised that what I thought would please them is not what they wanted! So I asked them what they wanted and they replied ‘school’. That was the beginning of the Bangkok Chef Charity.”
Suspended for the past four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bangkok Chef Charity 2024 is ready to make a comeback. Here’s what to expect:
• Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the event and show off her culinary skills
• Live music performed by the Krungthep Light Orchestra (KLO)
• A performance by the country’s most loved singer
• Degustation of delectable mouth-watering creations from Michelin chefs prepared with premium ingredients from Thailand’s top food suppliers
• An enjoyable way of making merit while networking and the chance to meet with Thailand’s top public figures and businesses.
In 2019, the Bangkok Chef Charity raised about 40 million baht. The 11th edition of the fundraising gala luncheon is scheduled for February 17 at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. It aims to raise funds for hospitals under the Debaratana Vejjanukula Foundation and support needy children in remote parts of Thailand.
Tickets at 15,000 baht per seat
Dress code: black tie/long dress
For more information, Please contact:
Yadatip: 086 780 930, email: [email protected] or
Attaya: 086 914 4155, email: [email protected]