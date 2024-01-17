Businesswoman Nuntiya Intralib talks about Thailand’s most delicious event

Asked whether she could credit her female superpowers to bring together more than 300 people from the hospitality and business sectors to work as a team, she grinned and said: “It’s woman power and a strong intention to give back to society”.

“The challenge is how to make the involved parties work together in harmony,” Jeab continued.

A serious businesswoman, she makes sure that everything meets her criteria and says that for the sake of credibility and respect, she must talk to all parties in person.

The concept was conceived more than 10 years ago during a trip to Omkoi, the southwesternmost district of Chiang Mai province. A respected figure in the food business, she went to this largely rural area with the intention of bringing good food to the children living in the mountains crafted by chefs from Thailand’s top hotels.

Her aim was to give the children something different by having them feast on what she described as “foreign objects”.

“Hamburgers! After the lunchbox was opened, the children cried and asked for rice immediately!” Jeab recalls with a laugh.

“From that moment, I realised that what I thought would please them is not what they wanted! So I asked them what they wanted and they replied ‘school’. That was the beginning of the Bangkok Chef Charity.”