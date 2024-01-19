Foreign Ministry launches full-fledged e-Consular services
The Department of Consular Affairs, under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has announced its transformation into an electronic department this year, Krungthep Thurakij local news media reports.
The department has introduced new icons and incorporated technology and AI into 10 services, as outlined below:
1. E-passport: The e-Passport features biometrics storage, including facial images, fingerprints, and iris scans, complying with ICAO standards. The “KIOSK” innovation for self-service transactions was introduced in 2023.
2. E-visa: This online visa application system currently serves 38 offices in 23 countries in Europe, North America, and Asia. By early 2024, it will expand to 11 more offices in 9 countries and support an additional 15 languages to accommodate global embassy coverage.
3. E-legalisation: This electronic document certification system allows citizens to track the status of documents or international use. It includes verification of certified documents and uses hologram stickers to prevent forgery.
4. E-help: An online assistance system to aid and evacuate Thai citizens in situations of violence or global disasters. Users can request help online for a quick response from authorities.
5. E-complaint: An online complaint system developed by the Department of Consular Affairs to receive various complaints online. The system is connected to the government's complaint centre for swift and comprehensive resolution.
6. Thai consular application: A mobile application providing access to consular information through fingerprint authentication. It includes features such as an emergency SOS system, internet calls, automated Q&A, and location services to embassies for assistance.
7. Consular index: A statistical data compilation on consular activities worldwide to help the Department of Consular Affairs allocate budgets efficiently.
8. OVMS (overseas voting monitoring system): A monitoring system for overseas voters, it ensures embassies handle elections according to regulations. It allows real-time tracking of election status worldwide and supports remote voting.
9. E-consular manual: A knowledge repository for consular work, allowing global consular officers to quickly access information and chat with the central office over enquiries.
10. Centralised consular data centre (CCDC): A central data management centre for the department to collect big data for future use. The CCDC also serves as a consular gateway linking information with external agencies.
In addition to these systems, the department is planning to integrate AI, such as ChatGPT, to enhance information provision and explore the use of blockchain and quantum computing for future service development.