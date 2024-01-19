Foreign Ministry launches full-fledged e-Consular services

The department has introduced new icons and incorporated technology and AI into 10 services, as outlined below:

1. E-passport: The e-Passport features biometrics storage, including facial images, fingerprints, and iris scans, complying with ICAO standards. The “KIOSK” innovation for self-service transactions was introduced in 2023.

2. E-visa: This online visa application system currently serves 38 offices in 23 countries in Europe, North America, and Asia. By early 2024, it will expand to 11 more offices in 9 countries and support an additional 15 languages to accommodate global embassy coverage.

3. E-legalisation: This electronic document certification system allows citizens to track the status of documents or international use. It includes verification of certified documents and uses hologram stickers to prevent forgery.

4. E-help: An online assistance system to aid and evacuate Thai citizens in situations of violence or global disasters. Users can request help online for a quick response from authorities.