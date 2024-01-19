History repeats itself with the latest fireworks explosion killing 21
Thailand is seemingly unable to prevent history from repeating itself as proved by this week’s deadly explosion at a fireworks factory in Suphanburi province that killed 21 workers.
The incident occurred on Wednesday at 3.30pm at the factory in Ban Khoi Ngam or Moo 3 village in Tambon Sala Khao of Muang district. The blast also left seven people seriously injured, according to local authorities.
However, the number of fatalities and injuries is still unclear, with several reports giving different figures.
Rescue officials said the explosions decimated the victims and that body parts were retrieved from about 50 metres away and even in the rice fields. They said it was hard to identify the victims.
Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Thursday that he was informed the explosion was sparked by gunpowder stored inside the plant, and that potassium chlorate within the venue intensified the blast.
“This is a loss that is repeated over and over again,” Somsak added.
This type of incident is certainly no stranger to Thailand, which has seen at least 24 fireworks explosions in the past 16 years.
As many as six explosions occurred in 2008, followed by three in 2009, two in 2010, five in 2011 and 2012 as well as three in 2023, according to Thai Division of Injury Prevention (DIP).
These incidents took the lives of at least 24 people and injured 182, with several houses also destroyed.
The accidents mostly occur in factories despite the several regulations imposed to prevent explosions. These include the 1999 Safety Protection Measures in Factory Operation (No.3), and the 2009 Fire Protection and Settlement in Factory edicts.
The Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks and Imitation Firearms Act (1947) stipulates that anyone who does not have permission from an authorised body is not permitted to manufacture, import, or sell pyrotechnics.
Authorities are allowed to order the relocation of a site that was used to manufacture, store, or sell explosives if they believe that they pose a risk to public safety, the law said.
Following the deadly Suphanburi explosion, DIP released recommendations to prevent future explosions. These included avoiding storing fireworks in heated areas and residential areas, being prepared to put out a fire, avoiding smoking within areas, and not modifying pyrotechnics.
The dean of King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang's College of Materials Innovation and Technology, Wipoo Sriseubsa, told the media recently that another factor contributing to explosions is a plant owner's ignorance of the need to regularly check their facilities.
Wipoo cited instances such as smoking within factory areas or not reviewing the wiring.