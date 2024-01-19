History repeats itself with the latest fireworks explosion killing 21

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 3.30pm at the factory in Ban Khoi Ngam or Moo 3 village in Tambon Sala Khao of Muang district. The blast also left seven people seriously injured, according to local authorities.

However, the number of fatalities and injuries is still unclear, with several reports giving different figures.

Rescue officials said the explosions decimated the victims and that body parts were retrieved from about 50 metres away and even in the rice fields. They said it was hard to identify the victims.

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Thursday that he was informed the explosion was sparked by gunpowder stored inside the plant, and that potassium chlorate within the venue intensified the blast.

“This is a loss that is repeated over and over again,” Somsak added.

This type of incident is certainly no stranger to Thailand, which has seen at least 24 fireworks explosions in the past 16 years.

As many as six explosions occurred in 2008, followed by three in 2009, two in 2010, five in 2011 and 2012 as well as three in 2023, according to Thai Division of Injury Prevention (DIP).