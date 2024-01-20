Thai police bust credit card theft gang, leader arrested in crackdown
Thai authorities successfully arrested the leader of a gang that stole credit card information and was found responsible for causing damages worth about 8 million baht in a single month.
Originally targeting pickpocketing gangs focusing on foreign tourists at the Emerald Buddha Temple in Bangkok, the operation unearthed a more sophisticated and systemic approach to credit card theft. The alleged gang leader, identified only as Warongrit, was caught trying to erase evidence on his phone during the arrest.
Subsequent investigation revealed the presence of credit card skimming tools and drugs, linking back to a Chinese syndicate known as the “Ah Wei” cartel.
The gang’s operations involved meticulous planning, recruitment of pickpockets and the acquisition of credit card skimming tools. Foreign nationals, particularly from Vietnam and China, were identified as the perpetrators in several incidents in the metropolitan area.
Police acted swiftly due to growing concerns over the rising incidents, resulting in the arrest of Warongrit and two accomplices. The trio now faces charges of collaborating in the possession, consumption and illegal distribution of Category 1 drugs.
Seized evidence includes 4.6 grams of methamphetamine, credit card skimming devices, credit card usage slips, mobile phones with incriminating evidence, notebooks detailing accomplices, and rolls of paper for money transfer slips.
Further investigation revealed that Warongrit, formerly engaged in legal businesses, had fallen victim to the Covid-19 economic fallout. Then he met Ah Wei, the Chinese mastermind behind the Boss Call Centre, which led to him being involved in coordinating credit-card skimming operations.
Warongrit allegedly skimmed up to 3 million baht in cash while facilitating credit card transactions for Chinese tourists, resulting in damages worth up to 3 million baht.
The authorities highlighted the gang’s systematic approach, involving careful planning and collaboration, as a significant threat to public safety and a stain on Thailand’s reputation in the eyes of foreign tourists. The suspect’s close ties to the head of the Chinese call centre syndicate underscore the intricate nature of this criminal network.
As investigations continue, Thai authorities maintain a vigilant stance in addressing the growing issue of credit card theft in tourist areas.