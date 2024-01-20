Thai police bust credit card theft gang, leader arrested in crackdown

Originally targeting pickpocketing gangs focusing on foreign tourists at the Emerald Buddha Temple in Bangkok, the operation unearthed a more sophisticated and systemic approach to credit card theft. The alleged gang leader, identified only as Warongrit, was caught trying to erase evidence on his phone during the arrest.

Subsequent investigation revealed the presence of credit card skimming tools and drugs, linking back to a Chinese syndicate known as the “Ah Wei” cartel.

The gang’s operations involved meticulous planning, recruitment of pickpockets and the acquisition of credit card skimming tools. Foreign nationals, particularly from Vietnam and China, were identified as the perpetrators in several incidents in the metropolitan area.

Police acted swiftly due to growing concerns over the rising incidents, resulting in the arrest of Warongrit and two accomplices. The trio now faces charges of collaborating in the possession, consumption and illegal distribution of Category 1 drugs.