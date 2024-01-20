DES Ministry releases list of top 10 fake news doing social media rounds this week

The 10 items were recorded by the Anti-Fake News Centre from January 12 to 18.

The fake news was categorised under four groups, based on prevalent themes, namely:

• Government policies and official information (53 cases)

Examples include fake announcements attributed to the Department of Employment about job opportunities offering daily wages of between 890 and 2,800 baht, free job placement and transportation.

• Health products, hazardous substances and illegal objects (19 cases)

Deceptive claims related to fake health products, hazardous supplements, cosmetics and illegal products or services. Notably, there were reports of issues linked to skin conditions, difficulty in breathing, etc.

• Natural disasters and occurrences (4 cases)

Misleading reports on natural disasters such as uncommonly cold temperatures in the North and Central region of Thailand. False predictions of the mercury in Bangkok dropping as low as 20 degrees Celsius from January 17 to 19.

• Economic matters (21 cases)

False reports on economic topics, such as the stock market allowing gold trading for as little as US$50 (1,750 baht) and other fraudulent financial transactions.