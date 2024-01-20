DES Ministry releases list of top 10 fake news doing social media rounds this week
The Digital Economy and Society Ministry on Saturday released a list of the top 10 “fake news” stories that captured the public’s attention this past week.
The 10 items were recorded by the Anti-Fake News Centre from January 12 to 18.
The fake news was categorised under four groups, based on prevalent themes, namely:
• Government policies and official information (53 cases)
Examples include fake announcements attributed to the Department of Employment about job opportunities offering daily wages of between 890 and 2,800 baht, free job placement and transportation.
• Health products, hazardous substances and illegal objects (19 cases)
Deceptive claims related to fake health products, hazardous supplements, cosmetics and illegal products or services. Notably, there were reports of issues linked to skin conditions, difficulty in breathing, etc.
• Natural disasters and occurrences (4 cases)
Misleading reports on natural disasters such as uncommonly cold temperatures in the North and Central region of Thailand. False predictions of the mercury in Bangkok dropping as low as 20 degrees Celsius from January 17 to 19.
• Economic matters (21 cases)
False reports on economic topics, such as the stock market allowing gold trading for as little as US$50 (1,750 baht) and other fraudulent financial transactions.
The top 10 fake news stories that grabbed the most attention were:
1. The Department of Skill Development allegedly offers 450 baht a day for handling packages
2. Krungthai Bank offering loans of up to 2 million baht through the Loan Versatile 5 Plus page
3. The Department of Employment offers jobs at a daily wage ranging from 890 to 2,800 baht, including free job placement and transportation
4. The Facebook page Loan 5 Plus provides misleading advice on loans from Krungthai Bank
5. Quick loans ranging from 5,000 to 300,000 via the KA PRO page linked to a contact on LINE
6. Line allegedly collaborated with the Stock Exchange of Thailand to offer free lessons on stock trading and a chance to earn dividends of between 4,000 and 8,000 per week from an investment of just 1,000 baht
7. Monthly retirement funds for government officials being raised by 5,000 to 10,000 baht
8. Kissing can cause tooth decay
9. A Power Factor Saver device that can allegedly halve monthly electricity bills
10. An investment of 1,750 baht in gold trading can earn dividends of 17,490 baht with a maximum profit of 20%.