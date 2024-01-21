Nobody hurt as container full of frozen chicken falls off motorway in Chachoengsao
A trailer truck loaded with 25 tonnes of frozen chicken in a container collided with a bridge rail guard, leading to the container plunging onto the road below.
The incident took place at 8am on Sunday at kilometre marker No 39 of the Bangkok-Pattaya motorway in Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong district.
Fortunately, no vehicles were passing by when the container fell, averting a potential disaster.
Police said the truck was taking the elevated exit from the motorway to enter Thepparat Road when the accident occurred.
Since the exit was elevated from the outbound motorway, the driver, 23-year-old Natthadanai Charamsri, accelerated the heavy trailer to climb the bridge. However, he apparently lost control and the front of the truck hit the railing at the bridge’s curve, police said.
The impact caused the truck to overturn, with the driver and his girlfriend sustaining minor injuries in the form of bruises, police said.