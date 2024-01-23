Sa Kaeo introduces night curfew on teens to prevent crime

The curfew, enacted by Sa Kaeo police, states that those under 15 can only leave their houses with adult supervision. Violators will be invited for an interview along with their parents or guardians.

Police officers will also increase the frequency and scope of their patrols to ensure public safety at night, Pol Col Chainarong Boonduang, deputy chief of Sa Kaeo police, said on Monday.

He added that national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol has ordered officers to focus on preventing underage children from gathering at night, which often leads to crimes being committed.

The curfew comes after the murder of a local woman whose body was dumped in a pond in Aranyaprathet district.

The death of Buaphan Tansu, 47, caused an uproar on social media when strong evidence indicated that she was murdered by five teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16, one of whom is reportedly the son of a deputy at Aranyaprathet police station.

He was transferred to Sa Kaeo police headquarters after the case became public.

More evidence surfaced that pointed to Buaphan’s husband, Panya Kongsaenkham, 54, being allegedly tortured by the police into confessing to killing his wife. Panya was later released.

The five suspects have been arrested and detained at Sa Kaeo Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre. Their parents have been summoned to be notified of negligence charges at Sa Kaeo Juvenile and Family Court on Tuesday.