Carbon credits from forests serve as new source of ‘green’ income

These credits can be traded on the market, offering a means to offset emissions from various sources.

According to an article in Krungthep Thurakij (bangkokbiznews.com), forests are the key players in this fight. Their ability to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere and store it in their biomass makes them integral in the fight against climate change. Planting trees or safeguarding existing forests has become a powerful strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, carbon credits from forests present a valuable source of income for forest owners and communities. Selling these credits becomes a financial reward for their efforts in protecting forests and mitigating climate change.