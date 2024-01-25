Viral video lands woman in a soup over possessing lion cub

Kongkiat Temtomnan, chief of the Protected Area Regional Office 2, said on Thursday that Sawangjit Kosungnoen was charged with violating the Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act.

Failure to report possession of a lion, considered a controlled and fierce animal under the law, is liable to a maximum jail term of a year, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Lions are considered a controlled animal under the law, which requires that their place of stay must be safe and secure, and their movement is prohibited without permission.

The regional office, which is part of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), is based in Chonburi’s Sriracha district and has jurisdiction over Pattaya City.

Police and DNP officials on Wednesday evening examined the lion at the woman’s house in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district. They looked for a microchip inserted in the lion’s right shoulder while examining relevant documents regarding possession of the animal. Following their 30-minute examination, the officials reported that the lion cub weighed about 30kg and was in good health.

Kongkiat said that data from the microchip corresponded with the information on the lion’s registration with the DNP’s Ban Pong regional office in Ratchaburi province.



