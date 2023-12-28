Bangkok tops world city list, Phuket and Pattaya in top 15

Even though Phuket has dropped from 12th to 14th this year, it won kudos for its beach bliss and karst islands, encompassing two national parks and many islands to attract visitors.

“The range of beaches is spectacular, from party-central Patong to luxurious Surin and Ao Bang Thao,” the report gushed.

“Meanwhile, stunning coral reefs invite scuba divers and snorkeling groups to explore the glittering waters of the Similan Islands."

Phuket Town also offers museums, cooking classes, Chinese shrines, and wildlife sanctuaries to keep things fresh, it added.

Advancing three places to 15th this year, Pattaya won kudos for its endless beach fun and a party-themed central area.

“There are stunning temples and shrines, but Pattaya is known for its seaside resorts,” the report highlighted.

“Sign up for a harried tour of the city before settling in along the coast for more sun and relaxation. This is a city that embraces hedonist attitudes to the max.”