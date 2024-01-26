KMITL develops portable pesticide-detecting device for fruits, vegetables

The device, called K-Veggie Screen, uses electrochemical sensors to measure the concentration of pesticides in food.

Developed by a team of researchers from KMITL's College of Materials and Technology, led by Associate Professor Dr Darinee Promyothin, the search is now for commercial partners to bring it to market.

The device is easy to use, requiring no more than scraping a small amount of the food to be tested onto a test strip, which is then inserted into the device. The results are displayed on the device's screen within 10 seconds.