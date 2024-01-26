KMITL develops portable pesticide-detecting device for fruits, vegetables
In a bid to ensure the safety of food, the King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) has developed a portable device to detect pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables.
The device, called K-Veggie Screen, uses electrochemical sensors to measure the concentration of pesticides in food.
Developed by a team of researchers from KMITL's College of Materials and Technology, led by Associate Professor Dr Darinee Promyothin, the search is now for commercial partners to bring it to market.
The device is easy to use, requiring no more than scraping a small amount of the food to be tested onto a test strip, which is then inserted into the device. The results are displayed on the device's screen within 10 seconds.
K-Veggie Screen is designed to detect a wide range of pesticides, including organophosphates, carbamates and pyrethroids. The device is also accurate, with a detection limit of 0.01 parts per million.
K-Veggie Screen will be a useful device for consumers, farmers, and food safety regulators. It can help consumers make informed choices about the food they eat, while also assisting farmers to comply with pesticide regulations.
K-Veggie Screen is a significant development in the field of food safety. It is a simple, accurate, and affordable way to detect pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables. The device has the potential to help protect the health of consumers around the world.