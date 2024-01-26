German president visits Mercedes-Benz factory

Mercedes-Benz is among the European automakers which have set up a production base in Thailand. The company has collaborated with Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plant in Mueang Samut Prakan district on the local assembly of 13 car models over the past 46 years.

Thailand was ranked 16th in the Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index last year. Norway topped the index in the transition towards the EV era, followed by China, Germany, Singapore and the UK.

To further boost the automotive industry and maintain its position in the region, Thailand has initiated the “30@30” policy to push the production of EVs to 30% of the total output by 2030.

The development of the Thai EV industry is currently in Phase 2 (2023-2025). The aim is to produce 225,000 cars and pick-up trucks, 360,000 motorcycles, and 18,000 buses/trucks by 2025, including the production of batteries.