Bangkok Design Week sets the stage to amplify govt’s soft power agenda

The event is part of the government’s policy to promote Thailand’s soft power through creative industries.

Bangkok Design Week 2024 is being held under the theme “Livable Scape: The More We Act, the Better Our City”, at 15 locations across the city until February 4.

In his opening speech, Srettha said that at the event, he witnessed the creative power of people from different industries come together to improve the city’s public utilities.

He said such creative work would attract foreign tourists and lead to more jobs for people and revenue for the country.

“We see collaboration between the government and the private sector to add more value to products and services with creativity. As a result, Thai creative businesses can compete internationally,” the prime minister said.

He also believes the event can be used to boost Thailand’s creative economy.

“The government wants to turn the creative industry into a world-class soft power so foreigners are drawn to Thai products and services,” he said.