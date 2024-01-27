Bangkok Design Week sets the stage to amplify govt’s soft power agenda
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin along with Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over the launch of this year’s Bangkok Design Week on Saturday.
The event is part of the government’s policy to promote Thailand’s soft power through creative industries.
Bangkok Design Week 2024 is being held under the theme “Livable Scape: The More We Act, the Better Our City”, at 15 locations across the city until February 4.
In his opening speech, Srettha said that at the event, he witnessed the creative power of people from different industries come together to improve the city’s public utilities.
He said such creative work would attract foreign tourists and lead to more jobs for people and revenue for the country.
“We see collaboration between the government and the private sector to add more value to products and services with creativity. As a result, Thai creative businesses can compete internationally,” the prime minister said.
He also believes the event can be used to boost Thailand’s creative economy.
“The government wants to turn the creative industry into a world-class soft power so foreigners are drawn to Thai products and services,” he said.
Paetongtarn, meanwhile, said she is convinced that the Bangkok Design Week 2024 proves that Thailand needs to build a soft-power industry that can turn national culture into revenue for the country.
“Bangkok is a diverse city with a unique history, and every area in the city has its own identity. As our city has good cultural capital, we invite government agencies, related private businesses, and creative people in Bangkok to work together to create practical architecture for the city,” she said.
The young politician added that she believes Bangkok Design Week would serve as a starting point for Thai designers to hone their skills before entering the world stage.
Paetongtarn also serves as deputy chair of the government’s National Soft Power Strategy Committee, which is led by the prime minister.
Srettha and Paetongtarn, as well as participating ministers and members of the soft power committee, viewed an exhibition by designers and relevant agencies.
Since it was launched in 2018, Bangkok Design Week has generated over 1.94 billion baht in economic value for the country, the organisers say. This year’s event is expected to attract at least 300,000 participants, both Thai and foreign, while creating at least 350 million baht in economic value.
The event is organised by the Creative Economy Agency, in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, relevant state and private agencies, educational institutions, international organisations, and a network of creative business districts in the city.