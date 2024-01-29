background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, January 30, 2024
Thai durian exports to China surge 81.7% to record high in 2023

MONDAY, January 29, 2024

Thai durian exports to China surged 81.7% to a record 90 billion baht in 2023, according to the Department of Foreign Trade.

Shipments to China accounted for 70% of Thailand's total durian exports last year.

The department said the surge was driven by durian's growing popularity in China, as well as the easing of import restrictions, and Chinese consumers’ willingness to pay a premium for Thai durian, which is known for its high quality.

Strong demand for Thai durian is expected to continue in China, the world's largest market for durian.

Thailand is the world's largest exporter of durian.

TAGS
THAI DURIANEXPORTSrecord high2023ChinaThailand NewsThe Nation
