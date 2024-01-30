Innovative ideas go on show at Thailand Inventors’ Day

Some 500 works of international researchers and inventors from over 30 international organisations will also be displayed at this 25th edition of the event, Wiparat De-ong, executive director of the National Research Council of Thailand, said.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will also preside over the opening ceremony on February 2 and present awards to winners of the Thailand Inventors Award 2024 and Thailand New Gen Invertors Award 2024.

These awards are offered to professional and young Thai inventors who have displayed outstanding achievements in the fields of academia, agriculture, medicine, lifestyle, and tools for an ageing society.

Highlights include a virtual reality arm exercise equipment, a portable extractor of terpene and essential oil from flowers, kefirs (fermented milk drink) from pineapple and coconut, and natural extract washing liquid for silk care.

Participants can also take part in several seminars and workshop sessions on scientific and technology topics, as well as visit an exhibition on Thailand’s history of inventions.

Admission to these workshops is free, but advanced registration is required at https://inventorsday.nrct.go.th