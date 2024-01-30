Opponents of panda diplomacy make a case for Thai elephants

The arrival of this pair created a significant buzz and captured the attention of the Thai people. There was a grand welcoming ceremony for the two, who were housed in a specially designed 4-rai space featuring suitable accommodation and an exhibition area.

The presence of both pandas led to a phenomenon dubbed “Panda Fever”, with millions tuning into the around-the-clock live broadcasts of the pandas. As of August 2022, more than 7 million people had visited the panda exhibit.

In 2009, the panda story once again gained attention when it was announced that Lin Hui had been impregnated through artificial insemination using sperm from Chuang Chuang and an eruption of joy when on May 27 of that year, Lin Hui gave birth to a female panda cub. She was named Lin Ping.

However, according to the terms set by the Chinese authorities, young Lin Ping only remained in Thailand for approximately 4 years before being sent back to China on September 28, 2013. She is said to be doing well and has now become a mother herself.

The closing chapter of the tale of the two goodwill ambassador pandas took a sad turn when on the evening of September 16, 2019, Chuang Chuang, by now 19 years old, collapsed and died. Moments earlier, he had been recording sitting and eating bamboo.

The results of the autopsy conducted by a joint Thai-Chinese expert team revealed heart failure as the cause of death.

Lin Hui began showing signs of illness on April 18, 2023, before passing away at the age of 21, also from heart failure.

While there have been discussions on whether to request another pair of giant pandas, no decision has been taken.

Those discussions involve both supporters and detractors. One major point of contention revolves around the funds required for the care of the pandas.

The budgetary concerns regarding bringing giant pandas to Thailand have sparked a movement urging the Thai government to allocate resources towards the care of the country's symbol, the Thai elephant. This side argues that, considering the current challenges faced by many Thai elephants living both domestically and abroad, allocating funds for their well-being would be more appropriate.

There are also concerns among some members of the public that acquiring giant pandas could pose a risk of diplomatic tensions with China if anything were to happen to the pandas under Thailand's care.