Thailand, Cambodia to discuss measures to reduce hotspots

He said satellite imaging has shown increasing hot spots in Cambodia and border areas with Thailand, caused either by forest fires or the burning of agricultural waste.

Smoke from burning creates PM2.5, or dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Chakkraphong said he has tasked the Department of East Asian Affairs with discussing measures to reduce hot spots in border areas with Cambodian ambassador Hun Saroeun, and forward the possible solutions to Phnom Penh so that they could be implemented as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Chakkraphong has scheduled a telephone conversation with Cambodia’s Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth on Friday, when the Thai ambassador in Phnom Penh will also meet him to discuss solutions to the PM2.5 problems.