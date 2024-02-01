Nakhon Pathom’s famous Khao Moo Daeng wins cultural wisdom heritage status

The department published its announcement in the Royal Gazette on January 29, naming the dish as one of 18 cultural wisdom heritage items recognised in 2023.

The announcement said that all 18 items were selected by the committee in charge of promoting and conserving cultural wisdom on December 14.

Khao Moo Daeng, which literally translates as “red pork rice”, is popular all over Thailand but Nakhon Pathom is famous for its unique version.