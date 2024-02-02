HTMS Sukhothai: Hopes sink as US announces ‘limited’ recovery mission at Cobra Gold

The Royal Thai Navy last month suspended bidding for the salvage mission after the Joint US Military Advisory Group Thailand (Jusmag Thai) offered to help investigate the sinking and salvaging of armaments on board.

The Sukhothai sank in the Gulf of Thailand with the loss of 29 crew in December 2022.

“The Royal Thai Navy and the United States Navy will jointly carry out a limited recovery mission on the HTMS Sukhothai. This joint mission will be conducted under Cobra Gold 2024,” the US Embassy in Bangkok said in a statement.

“We are committed to safely and thoroughly conducting this joint limited recovery mission to honour the missing sailors and bring closure to their families and friends,” it said.

Navy commander-in-chief Admiral Adung Phan-iam said last month that salvaging the vessel may not be necessary, suggesting that the wreck could be left in place as a memorial to the dead and missing crew members. He added that this would also save the cost of salvaging the ship.

