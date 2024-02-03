Thai and US navies to carry out ‘limited salvage’ of ‘HTMS Sukhothai’

The press event was held on Friday, presided over by Thai joint chief-of-staff General Thitichai Thienthong and US ambassador Robert F Godec, to provide details of the mission scheduled from February 19 to March 4, during the annual military exercise that will take place from February 27 to March 10.

Admiral Chatchai Thongsaard, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Fleet, said that the mission would be a “light savage” carried out by Thai and US navies in the Gulf of Thailand, where the Sukhothai sank in December 2022 with the loss of 29 crew members.

He said the mission would cover the finding of five missing crew members, collecting of evidence from under the water for further investigation, permanently disabling US armaments fitted on the ship, and salvaging some equipment and armaments.

Participating in the mission are the “HTMS Rattanakosin”, two mine countermeasures ships, two patrol ships, 18 landing crafts mechanised, and 40 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officials from the Thai navy.

Meanwhile, the US Navy would send the Ocean Valor ship and 20 EOD officials for the mission.