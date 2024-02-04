Srettha lands in Colombo as guest of honour for Sri Lanka’s Independence Day celebration

The ceremony was held at 8.15am local time (Sri Lanka is an hour and a half behind Thailand). Sri Lanka won its independence from the United Kingdom on February 4, 1948.

As a guest of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Srettha’s attendance underscores the enduring bilateral ties between the two nations. Thailand and Sri Lanka have long collaborated on various fronts, including trade, tourism, energy development and fishing technology.