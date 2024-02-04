WEDNESDAY, February 14, 2024
Srettha lands in Colombo as guest of honour for Sri Lanka’s Independence Day celebration

SUNDAY, February 04, 2024

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin flew in on Sunday morning to attend Sri Lanka’s Independence Day celebrations held at the Galle Face Green in the heart of Colombo.

The ceremony was held at 8.15am local time (Sri Lanka is an hour and a half behind Thailand). Sri Lanka won its independence from the United Kingdom on February 4, 1948.

As a guest of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Srettha’s attendance underscores the enduring bilateral ties between the two nations. Thailand and Sri Lanka have long collaborated on various fronts, including trade, tourism, energy development and fishing technology. Srettha lands in Colombo as guest of honour for Sri Lanka’s Independence Day celebration

After the ceremony, the Thai delegation departed from Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport at 10am local time and returned to Bangkok’s Don Mueang military airport.

