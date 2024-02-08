Water challenge looms in dry season as higher prices boost paddy cultivation

The latest figures from the Smart Water Operation Centre of the Royal Irrigation Department appeared to back up the concerns of Somporn.

The centre reported at the end of January that farmers in the Chao Phraya basin had grown the second crop of rice on up to 5.54 million rai, about 3.03-2.51 million rai higher than the government’s initial plan to supply irrigation water.

The centre said farmers would grow about 5.92 million rai of the second crop during the dry season.

The centre said that it planned to allocate 4.693 billion cubic metres of water for farming this year, 135 million cubic metres for industries, 1.15 billion cubic metres for consumption and 2.722 billion cubic metres for ecological maintenance and other purposes.

The Royal Irrigation Department said the four major dams in the Chao Phraya basin – Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwae Noi Bamrung Daen, and Pa Sak Jolasid – had a combined 15.378 billion cubic metres of water, or 62% of their combined capacity as of Tuesday.

And as of Tuesday, the department said 4.127 billion cubic metres, or 48% of 8.7 billion cubic metres prepared for farming, had already been distributed.

Meanwhile, the committee in charge of monitoring the water situation nationwide held a meeting on Monday and was informed that farmers nationwide had grown the second crop on 8.19 million rai, about 40% higher than the government’s plan.

Of this figure, 5.54 million rai were in the Chao Phraya basin provinces — 80% higher than the government’s plan — according to the chairman of the committee, Thanet Somboon, director-general of the Bureau of Water Management and Hydrology.

In a related development, Thawit Lorphoonpol, managing director of Lorphoonphol Rice Mill in Nakhon Sawan, confirmed that farmers had stepped up planting the second rice crop because of rising paddy prices.

He said non-jasmine rice paddy prices were about 12,000 to 13,000 baht per tonne while jasmine rice paddy prices were 14,400-15,500 baht per tonne.