River of love: Rama IX Bridge to host 111 weddings at Valentine’s party

The ceremony is part of “Luck Lock Love”, an event being held by the Expressway Authority of Thailand on February 14-18 and 23-25 to celebrate the month of love. The romantic backdrop is Thailand’s first cable-stayed bridge spanning the Chao Phraya River.

Visitors can expect live music performances, exhibitions and a feast of street food. The bridge’s middle section will be opened from 4pm to 10pm so the public can admire panoramic views of the River of Kings.

The highlight will come on February 14, when 111 couples register their marriages on the bridge in front of witnesses and officials from Yannawa district, after which each will receive a free wedding photo session.

For a chance to get married on Bangkok’s most romantic bridge, couples must apply online by scanning the QR code below before February 12.

Mixed Thai-foreign couples must also submit their applications in person at Yannawa District Office prior to the event date.

For more information, check Line: @LUCKLOCKLOVE