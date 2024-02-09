Australia’s governor-general begins official visit to Thailand on Feb 14
The Governor-General of Australia, General David Hurley, will pay an official visit to Thailand from February 14-17 at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
Hurley will be accompanied by his wife, Linda Hurley.
Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Sutthida will grant the guests a Royal Audience and host a Royal Banquet at Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall at the Grand Palace.
The governor-general is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Srettha, followed by a luncheon hosted by the prime minister and his spouse for the guests at Government House.
The visiting couple will also be given an audience by Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana, the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand, at Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram.
Additionally, they will visit Chiang Rai province, with a particular focus on the Doi Tung Development Project, the Citizen Science for Climate Mitigation and Adaptation in the Ing River Basin Project, and Wat Rong Khun.
The governor-general’s forthcoming visit reflects the close relations and friendship between Thailand and Australia, from the highest level of the Thai Royal Family, the governmental as well as people-to-people ties.
The two countries expect the visit to open up opportunities for Thailand and Australia to deepen cooperation as strategic partners, particularly in the economic and socio-cultural areas.