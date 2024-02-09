Australia’s governor-general begins official visit to Thailand on Feb 14

Hurley will be accompanied by his wife, Linda Hurley.

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Sutthida will grant the guests a Royal Audience and host a Royal Banquet at Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall at the Grand Palace.

The governor-general is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Srettha, followed by a luncheon hosted by the prime minister and his spouse for the guests at Government House.

The visiting couple will also be given an audience by Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana, the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand, at Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram.